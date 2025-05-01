Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Partial Fractions
12. Techniques of Integration

Partial Fractions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
76 of 0
Problem 76Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: x2xx4+2x2+1dx \displaystyle \int \frac{x^2 - x}{x^4 + 2x^2 + 1}dx