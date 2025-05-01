Skip to main content
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 236Multiple Choice

Evaluate the limit using L'Hôpital's Rule: limxπ2tan1(e2x)e2x{\displaystyle\lim_{x\to\infty}\frac{{\displaystyle\frac{\pi}{2}-\tan^{-1}\left(e^{2x}\right)}}{e^{-2x}}}.