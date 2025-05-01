Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Antiderivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Determine whether the following statement is true or false:
The antiderivative of 4csc2(x+22)\displaystyle-4\csc^2\left(\frac{x+2}{2}\right) is 8cot(x+22)+C\displaystyle8\cot\left(\frac{x+2}{2}\right) + C.