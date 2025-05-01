Consider the initial value problem y ′ ( x ) = 4 x + 1 y^{\prime}(x)=4x+1 , and y ( 0 ) = 2 y(0) = 2 . The exact solution is y ( x ) = 2 x 2 + x + 2 y(x) = 2x^2 + x + 2 . Using Euler’s method with step size Δ x = 0.2 \Delta x=0.2 , compute the error in the Euler approximation at x = 0.4 x = 0.4 .