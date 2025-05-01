Skip to main content
Integration by Parts
Problem 68

Consider the region in the first quadrant bounded by the y y -axis, the curve y=xex y = x e^x , and the vertical line x=1 x = 1 . This region is revolved about the y y -axis to form a solid. Find the volume of the solid generated by this revolution.