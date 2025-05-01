Skip to main content
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Find dydx\dfrac{dy}{dx} if y=ln(tan1(3x)) y=\ln\bigl(\tan^{-1}\left(3x\right)\bigr) .