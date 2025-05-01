A car travels at a constant velocity of 12 m/s 12~\text{m/s} for 0 ≤ t < 3 0 \leq t < 3 seconds, and then at 20 m/s 20~\text{m/s} for 3 ≤ t ≤ 7 3 \leq t \leq 7 seconds. Graph the velocity function and determine the total displacement of the car from t = 0 t = 0 to t = 7 t = 7 seconds.