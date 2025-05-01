Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Initial Value Problems: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
30 of 0
Problem 30Multiple Choice

Solve the initial value problem: y(4)=2sint+3cost y^{(4)} = 2\sin t + 3\cos t with y(3)(0)=0y^{(3)}(0) = 0, y(0)=1y^{\prime\prime}(0) = 1, y(0)=2y^{\prime}(0) = 2, y(0)=2y(0) = -2