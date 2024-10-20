In a controlled greenhouse experiment, a genetically modified tomato plant was observed to grow rapidly under optimized conditions. The tomato plant was 60 cm 60\text{ cm} tall at 7 : 00 AM 7:00\text{ AM} and grew to 78 cm 78\text{ cm} by 1 : 00 PM 1:00\text{ PM} . Determine the average growth rate of the tomato plant in c m ⁡ / h r \operatorname{\mathrm{cm}}/hr from 7 : 00 AM 7:00\text{ AM} to 1 : 00 PM 1:00\text{ PM} .