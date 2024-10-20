Find the points on the curve y = x 3 − 6 x 2 + 11 x − 6 y = x^3 - 6x^2 + 11x - 6 where the tangent line is parallel to the line ﻿ y = 2 x + 9 y=2x+9 y=2x+9﻿ and perpendicular to the line ﻿ y = − 1 26 x + 5 y=-\frac{1}{26}x+5 y=−261​x+5﻿.