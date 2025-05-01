Skip to main content
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Evaluate the limit using l’Hôpital’s Rule: limxπ3tanx3xπ3{\displaystyle\lim_{x\to\frac{\pi}{3}}\frac{\tan x-\sqrt{3}}{x-\frac{\pi}{3}}}.