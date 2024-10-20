A cyclist covers a distance of 2 2 kilometers in a time that is 30 30 seconds less than the standard time. Using the function s ( x ) = 7200 120 + x s\left(x\right)=\frac{7200}{120+x} , that gives the cyclist's speed (in meters per second) as a function of x x , where x x is the number of seconds more or less than the standard time for 2 2 kilometers, calculate the cyclist's average speed.