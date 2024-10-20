A woman stands on flat ground at the base of a 90 -ft 90\text{-ft} observation tower. A hawk takes off from the top of the tower, descending at an angle of 45 ∘ 45^{\circ} below the horizontal.

Write an expression for the angle of elevation θ θ from the woman to the hawk in terms of its current height h h above the ground. (Hint: The hawk has descended a vertical distance of 90 − h 90 - h from the top of the tower.)