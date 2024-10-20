Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
0. Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A woman stands on flat ground at the base of a observation tower. A hawk takes off from the top of the tower, descending at an angle of below the horizontal.
Write an expression for the angle of elevation from the woman to the hawk in terms of its current height above the ground. (Hint: The hawk has descended a vertical distance of from the top of the tower.)
