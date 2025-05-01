Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
2. Intro to Derivatives

Tangent Lines and Derivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
112 of 0
Problem 112Multiple Choice

Find the equation of the tangent line to f(x)=2x+7x4\displaystyle f(x) = \frac{2x+7}{x-4} at x0=2 x_0 = 2 .