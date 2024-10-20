Graph the tangent line with the equation ﻿ y = 13 9 x + 40 9 y=\frac{13}{9}x+\frac{40}{9} y=913​x+940​﻿ and the normal line to the following curve at the given point:

( x 2 + y 2 ) 2 = 25 2 ( y 2 − x 2 ) (x^2+y^2)^2=\frac{25}{2}(y^2-x^2) ; ( − 1 , 3 ) (-1,3)