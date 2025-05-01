Find the volume of the solid generated when the region bounded by f ( x ) = 1 x 1 2 ( ln x ) 3 2 f(x)=\frac{1}{x^{\frac12}(\ln x)^{\frac32}} and the x x -axis on the interval [ e 2 , ∞ ) [e^2, \infty) is revolved about the x x -axis.