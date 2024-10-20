An ant needs to cross a garden to reach a sugar cube. The first part of the garden is covered in sand, where the ant moves at 2 cm/s 2~\text{cm/s} , and the second part is a patch of grass, where the ant's speed decreases to 1 cm/s 1~\text{cm/s} . To minimize the travel time, what should be the ratio of the sine of the angle at which the ant enters the grass, θ 1 \theta_1 , to the sine of the angle at which it moves through the grass, θ 2 \theta_2 ?