Sketch the graph of f ( x ) = { − 2 x , − 3 ≤ x < − 1 or − 1 < x ≤ 1 0 , x = − 1 2 , x < − 3 or x > 1 f\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}-2x,-3\le x<-1\text{ or }-1<x\le1\\ 0,x=-1\\ 2,x<-3\text{ or }x>1\end{cases} and determine the points where the left-hand limit exists but not the right-hand limit.