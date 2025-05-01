A car travels along a highway with a velocity (in m/min \text{m/min} ) given by v ( t ) = 500 − 25 t v(t) = 500 - 25t for 0 ≤ t ≤ 15 0 \leq t \leq 15 , where t t is in minutes. How far has the car traveled when its velocity is 325 325 m/min \text{m/min} ?