Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
12. Techniques of Integration

Integration by Parts: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
79 of 0
Problem 79Multiple Choice

Evaluate xnlnxdx\(\displaystyle\[\displaystyle\]\int\) x^{n}\(\ln\) x\,dx for n1n\(\neq\) -1 and x>0x>0 by integration by parts and give the indefinite integral in closed form.