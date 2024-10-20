Consider h ( x ) = x 3 h\left(x\right)=\sqrt[3]{x} . Determine the value(s) of c c in the interval ( − 1 , 27 ) \left(-1,27\right) at which the equation h ′ ( c ) = h ( 27 ) − h ( − 1 ) 27 − ( − 1 ) h^{\prime}\left(c\right)=\frac{h\left(27\right)-h\left(-1\right)}{27-\left(-1\right)} holds true. Provide a justification for why the Mean Value Theorem cannot be applied in this case.