Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
12. Techniques of Integration

Integration by Parts: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
49 of 0
Problem 49Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral cot2xcscxdx\displaystyle\int\cot^{2}x\,\csc x \,dx.