Determine the limit of the expression f ( x + h ) − f ( x ) h \frac{f\left(x+h\right)-f\left(x\right)}{h} as h → 0 h → 0 for the function f ( x ) = 4 3 x f\left(x\right)=\frac{4}{3x} , and evaluate it at x = 4 x = 4 .