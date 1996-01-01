Given the parametric equations x = 2 + 3 cos t x =2+3\cos{t} and y = − 1 + 3 sin t y = -1+3\sin{t} , for 0 ≤ t ≤ 2 π 0 \leq t \leq 2\pi , eliminate the parameter to find an equation relating x x and y y . Then, describe the curve represented by this equation and specify the positive orientation.