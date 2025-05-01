Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 74

Let y=0ln4xcosetdt\displaystyle y =\int_{0}^{\ln{4x}}\cos{e^{t}}\,dt. Find dydx\frac{dy}{dx}.