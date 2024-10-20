Let p ( x ) p\left(x\right) be a function defined for all x x . If lim ⁡ x → x 0 p ( x ) = 5 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to x_0}p\left(x\right)=5} , what is the limit of 1 p ( x ) \frac{1}{p\left(x\right)} as x → x 0 x\to x_0 ?