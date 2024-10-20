Derive the subtraction formula for cos ⁡ ( A − B ) \cos\left(A-B\right) by using the angle addition formula for sin ⁡ ( A + B ) \sin\left(A+B\right) and the cofunction identity cos ⁡ θ = sin ⁡ ( π 2 − θ ) \cos\theta=\sin\left(\frac{\pi}{2}-\theta\right) .