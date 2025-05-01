Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
12. Techniques of Integration

Integration by Parts: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
67 of 0
Problem 67Multiple Choice

Evaluate ln(2x+5)dx\displaystyle\int\ln(2x+5)\,dx using the formula f1(x)dx=xf1(x)f(y)dy\displaystyle\int f^{-1}(x)\,dx=xf^{-1}(x)-\int f(y)\,dy, where y=f1(x) y = f^{-1}(x) . Express your answer in terms of x x .