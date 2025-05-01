Skip to main content
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
2. Intro to Derivatives

Tangent Lines and Derivatives

Problem 109Multiple Choice

Let f(x)=5x3f(x)=5x^{3} and a=2a=2. Find dfdxx=a\left.\dfrac{df}{dx}\right|_{x=a} and ddx(f1(x))x=f(a)\left.\dfrac{d}{dx}\bigl(f^{-1}(x)\bigr)\right|_{x=f(a)}.