0. Functions
Combining Functions
0. Functions

Combining Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Let f(x)=3xf(x)=\dfrac{3}{\sqrt{x}} with domain x>0x>0. Find f1(x)f^{-1}(x) and state its domain and range.