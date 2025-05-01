Let an ellipse be defined by x 2 m 2 + y 2 n 2 = 1 \frac{x^2}{m^2} + \frac{y^2}{n^2} = 1 . For a point ( x , y ) (x, y) on the ellipse, let s 2 s^2 be the square of its distance to the center. Find the average value of s 2 s^2 as x x runs from − m -m to m m .