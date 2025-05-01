Skip to main content
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions

Problem 96

Find dydx\dfrac{dy}{dx} for y=(x6+1)sech(3lnx)y=(x^{6}+1)\operatorname{sech}(3\ln x).