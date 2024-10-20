Find the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function f f on the interval ﻿ [ − 4 , 4 ] [-4, 4] [−4,4]﻿.

﻿ f ( x ) = 3 x 2 3 ( 16 − x 2 ) f(x)=3x^{\frac23}(16-x^2) f(x)=3x32​(16−x2)﻿