Use Euler's method with step size Δ x = 0.25 \Delta x=0.25 to estimate the value of the solution at x = 1 x=1 for the IVP y ′ = 1 + x y y^{\prime}=\frac{\sqrt{1+x}}{y} , y > 0 y>0 , y ( 0 ) = 2 y(0)=2 . Round Euler's approximation to 4 4 decimal places. Also, find the exact value y ( 1 ) y(1) .