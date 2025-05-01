Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
12. Techniques of Integration

Integration by Parts: Videos & Practice Problems

Compute the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the curve y=ex2y=e^{\frac{x}{2}}, and the vertical line x=2ln2x=2\ln 2 about the vertical line x=2ln2x=2\ln 2.