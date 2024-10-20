Determine the limit of g ( x ) g(x) as x → 0 x→0 if 9 − 3 x 2 ≤ g ( x ) ≤ 9 − 2 x 2 \sqrt{9-3x^2}\le g\left(x\right)\le\sqrt{9-2x^2} for − 1 2 ≤ x ≤ 1 2 -\frac12\le x\le\frac12 .