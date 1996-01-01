Consider the following two lines in parametric form:

x = 2 + 4 s x=2+4s , y = 1 + 6 s y=1+6s

x = 10 − 2 t x=10-2t , y = − 5 + 3 t y=-5+3t

Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If they intersect, find the point of intersection.