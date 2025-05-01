Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
0. Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
0. Functions

Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
33 of 0
Problem 33Multiple Choice

Express tanh1(13)\tanh^{-1}\!\left(\tfrac{1}{3}\right) in terms of natural logarithm.