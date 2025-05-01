Skip to main content
14. Sequences & Series
Series
14. Sequences & Series

Series: Videos & Practice Problems

Let the infinite series be defined by n=0[24n1(3)n]\displaystyle\sum_{n=0}^{\infty}\left[\frac{2}{4^n}-\frac{1}{(-3)^n}\right]. Find the nn-th partial sum SnS_n, and calculate the total sum SS, if the series converges.