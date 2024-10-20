Determine whether the following piecewise function is differentiable at x = 2 x = 2 .

g ( x ) = { 3 x + 2 , if x > 2 x 2 − 4 , if x ≤ 2 g\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}3x+2,\text{if }x>2\\ x^2-4,\text{ if }x\le2\end{cases}