For what value or values of the constant k k , if any, is the function g ( x ) g(x) defined as g ( x ) = { sin ⁡ x , if x < 0 k x 2 , if x ≥ 0 g(x)=\begin{cases}\sin x,\text{ if }x<0\\ kx^2,\text{ if }x\ge0\end{cases} , continuous at x = 0 x = 0 and differentiable at x = 0 x = 0 ?