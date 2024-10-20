A wave on a string is described by the equation ﻿ y ( t ) = 6 e − t sin ⁡ ( 5 t ) y(t)=6e^{-t}\sin(5t) y(t)=6e−tsin(5t)﻿, where ﻿ y ( t ) y\left(t\right) y(t)﻿ is the displacement in meters from the equilibrium position and t t is the time in seconds. Calculate the time when the wave reaches a local maximum for the second time. Round the answer to three decimal places.