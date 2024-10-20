A coffee shop tracks its customer arrival rate (in units of customers per hour) from 11 : 00 A.M. 11:00\text{ A.M.} to 2 : 00 P.M. 2:00\text{ P.M.} , as shown in the provided graph shown below. Identify the time at which the arrival rate is increasing most rapidly and the time at which it is decreasing most rapidly. What is the rate of change at each of those times?