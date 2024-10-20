Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
A coffee shop tracks its customer arrival rate (in units of customers per hour) from to , as shown in the provided graph shown below. Identify the time at which the arrival rate is increasing most rapidly and the time at which it is decreasing most rapidly. What is the rate of change at each of those times?
A coffee shop tracks its customer arrival rate (in units of customers per hour) from to , as shown in the provided graph shown below. Identify the time at which the arrival rate is increasing most rapidly and the time at which it is decreasing most rapidly. What is the rate of change at each of those times?