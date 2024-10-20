Determine the validity of the following statement.

If p ( x ) ≤ q ( x ) ≤ r ( x ) p\left(x\right)\leq{q(x)}\leq{r(x)} for all x ≠ − 1 x

eq{-1} and if lim ⁡ x → − 1 p ( x ) = lim ⁡ x → − 1 r ( x ) = 3 \displaystyle \lim_{x \to -1}{p(x)}=\lim_{x \to -1}{r(x)}=3 , it can be inferred that p ( − 1 ) = q ( − 1 ) = r ( − 1 ) = 3 p\left(-1\right)=q\left(-1\right)=r\left(-1\right)=3 .