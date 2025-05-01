Skip to main content
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 290Multiple Choice

Let n>0n>0 be fixed and consider the functions f(x)=lnx f(x)=\(\ln\) x , g(x)=xn g(x)=x^{n} and h(x)=ex h(x)=e^{x} for x>0 x>0 . Determine the order of growth of these functions as xx\(\to\]\infty\).