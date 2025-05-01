Let n > 0 n>0 be fixed and consider the functions f ( x ) = ln x f(x)=\(\ln\) x , g ( x ) = x n g(x)=x^{n} and h ( x ) = e x h(x)=e^{x} for x > 0 x>0 . Determine the order of growth of these functions as x → ∞ x\(\to\]\infty\) .