Determine u k + 1 u_{k+1} in terms of a , h , a,h, and k k when Euler’s method with step size h h is applied to the initial value problem y ′ ( t ) = a t 2 y^{\prime}(t)=at^2 , y ( 0 ) = 1 y(0)=1 with grid points t k = k h t_k=kh and Euler approximations u k u_k to y ( t k ) y(t_k) .