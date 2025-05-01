Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
14. Sequences & Series
Sequences
14. Sequences & Series

Sequences: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
104 of 0
Problem 104Multiple Choice

Let cn=5nn!\displaystyle c_{n}=\frac{5^n}{n!}. Determine if the sequence is monotonic and if it is bounded.