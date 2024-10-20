Determine the derivative d y d x \frac{dy}{dx} using implicit differentiation for the equation 4 x + y 3 − 2 x y = 8 4x+y^3-2xy=8 . Rearrange the terms of this equation as follows and then factor both sides.

y 3 − 8 = 2 x y − 4 x y^3-8=2xy-4x