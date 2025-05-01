Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Basics of Differential Equations

Problem 54

Let y(x)=1xe3tdt\displaystyle y(x)=\displaystyle\int_{-1}^{x}e^{3t}\,dt. Find an equivalent first-order differential equation and initial condition for yy.