Determine the limit by dividing the numerator and the denominator by ﻿ x x x﻿ with the highest power in the denominator.

lim ⁡ x → ∞ 1331 x 2 − 13 11 x 2 + x {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to\infty}}\sqrt{\frac{1331x^2 - 13}{11x^2 + x}}